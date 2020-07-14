HelloGold Trading Up 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. HelloGold has a total market cap of $195,096.51 and $48.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HelloGold has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One HelloGold token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, HitBTC and Gatecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.76 or 0.01960104 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00196941 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00081995 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000976 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000190 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00117821 BTC.

About HelloGold

HelloGold’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HelloGold is www.hellogold.org . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HelloGold Token Trading

HelloGold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, COSS and Gatecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HelloGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HelloGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

