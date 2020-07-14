Hellofresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hellofresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

HLFFF has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hellofresh from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hellofresh from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hellofresh has an average rating of “Buy”.

Hellofresh stock opened at $55.35 on Tuesday. Hellofresh has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.91 and a 200-day moving average of $33.50.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

