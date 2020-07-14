Hellofresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hellofresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

HLFFF has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hellofresh from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLFFF opened at $55.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.50. Hellofresh has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $60.00.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

