Hellenic Coin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $42,489.00 (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 14th. Hellenic Coin has a total market capitalization of $20.62 million and $42,489.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00003214 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hellenic Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00472273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012254 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000069 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000459 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005757 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,707,839 coins. The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hellenic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hellenic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.