Helical (LON:HLCL) Given Add Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Helical (LON:HLCL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

HLCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Helical in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Helical from GBX 475 ($5.85) to GBX 435 ($5.35) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

LON HLCL opened at GBX 296.50 ($3.65) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 336.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 388.62. Helical has a twelve month low of GBX 200.43 ($2.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 540 ($6.65). The stock has a market cap of $373.50 million and a PE ratio of 9.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.27.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a GBX 6 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from Helical’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Helical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.39%.

Helical plc engages in the investment, construction, development, rental, and trading of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Investment Properties and Developments segments. Its property portfolio includes mixed use commercial/residential, office, office refurbishment, and residential projects.

