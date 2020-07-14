Head-To-Head Survey: J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) & RCI Hospitality (NYSE:RICK)

J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) and RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

J Alexanders has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RCI Hospitality has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for J Alexanders and RCI Hospitality, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J Alexanders 0 0 0 0 N/A RCI Hospitality 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.8% of J Alexanders shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of RCI Hospitality shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.1% of J Alexanders shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of RCI Hospitality shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares J Alexanders and RCI Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J Alexanders -5.29% 0.86% 0.44% RCI Hospitality 4.57% 12.26% 5.66%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares J Alexanders and RCI Hospitality’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J Alexanders $247.27 million 0.25 $8.82 million N/A N/A RCI Hospitality $181.06 million 0.56 $19.17 million $2.31 4.81

RCI Hospitality has lower revenue, but higher earnings than J Alexanders.

Summary

RCI Hospitality beats J Alexanders on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About J Alexanders

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, and River Steakhouse and Grill. The company's restaurants offer American menu. As of April 29, 2019, it operated 46 restaurants in 16 states. J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club. Wholly-owned subsidiaries also operate restaurants and sports bars under the Bombshells Restaurant & Bar brand; and dance clubs under the Studio 80 brand. As of February 11, 2019, the company operated 46 units, including 39 nightclub units and 7 Bombshell units. In addition, it owns two national industry trade publications serving the adult nightclubs industry and the adult retail products industry; a national industry convention and tradeshow; and two national industry award shows, as well as approximately a dozen industry and social media Websites. The company founded in 1983 as Rick's Cabaret International, Inc., changed its name to RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. in August 2014, and is based in Houston, Texas.

