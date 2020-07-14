Head-To-Head Survey: Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) versus Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) and Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Harpoon Therapeutics and Applied Genetic Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Applied Genetic Technologies 0 0 7 0 3.00

Harpoon Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $30.14, suggesting a potential upside of 93.72%. Applied Genetic Technologies has a consensus target price of $16.14, suggesting a potential upside of 176.42%. Given Applied Genetic Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Genetic Technologies is more favorable than Harpoon Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.1% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of Applied Genetic Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 34.9% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Harpoon Therapeutics has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Genetic Technologies has a beta of 2.7, indicating that its stock price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Harpoon Therapeutics and Applied Genetic Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics $5.78 million 67.30 -$55.57 million ($2.55) -6.10 Applied Genetic Technologies $41.69 million 3.61 -$2.01 million ($0.11) -53.09

Applied Genetic Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Harpoon Therapeutics. Applied Genetic Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harpoon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Harpoon Therapeutics and Applied Genetic Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics -681.41% -53.62% -34.20% Applied Genetic Technologies N/A -57.49% -46.02%

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies beats Harpoon Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. It also develops HPN536 for the treatment of ovarian cancer and other MSLN-expressing tumors; HPN217 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN328 for the treatment of SCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials. The company also has initiated one preclinical program in otology and three preclinical programs in targeting central nervous system disorders, including one in adrenoleukodystrophy. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has collaboration agreements with Synpromics Limited and University of Florida; Bionic Sight, LLC; and Otonomy, Inc. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

