Head-To-Head Survey: electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) and IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) and IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares electroCore and IRIDEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets electroCore -1,445.53% -133.55% -99.60% IRIDEX -17.71% -31.74% -21.17%

9.5% of electroCore shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.8% of IRIDEX shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.8% of electroCore shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of IRIDEX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

electroCore has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IRIDEX has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for electroCore and IRIDEX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score electroCore 0 3 3 0 2.50 IRIDEX 0 0 2 0 3.00

electroCore presently has a consensus target price of $7.90, indicating a potential upside of 343.82%. IRIDEX has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 95.12%. Given electroCore’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe electroCore is more favorable than IRIDEX.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares electroCore and IRIDEX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio electroCore $2.39 million 28.40 -$45.15 million ($1.54) -1.16 IRIDEX $43.45 million 0.65 -$8.81 million ($0.64) -3.20

IRIDEX has higher revenue and earnings than electroCore. IRIDEX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than electroCore, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

IRIDEX beats electroCore on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc., a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults. Its lead product is gammaCore Sapphire, which is a handheld delivery system for multi-year use prescribed on a monthly basis. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments. It also provides delivery devices, including TxCell scanning laser delivery system that allows the physician to perform multi-spot pattern scanning; and slit lamp adapter, which allows the physician to utilize a standard slit lamp in diagnosis and treatment procedures. In addition, the company offers MicroPulse P3 Probe, which is used with its Cylco G6 laser system that delivers laser to treat glaucoma; G-Probe, which is used in procedures to treat uncontrolled glaucoma; G-Probe Illuminate and G-Probe Illuminate, which are used in procedures to treat refractory glaucoma; and EndoProbe family of products used in vitrectomy procedures. It serves ophthalmologists, research and teaching hospitals, government installations, surgical centers, hospitals, and office clinics. IRIDEX Corporation markets its products through direct and independent sales force in the United States, as well as through independent distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as IRIS Medical Instruments, Inc. and changed its name to IRIDEX Corporation in November 1995. IRIDEX Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

