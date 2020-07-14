Head-To-Head Contrast: Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) & Conifer (NYSE:CNFR)

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) and Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

This table compares Kingsway Financial Services and Conifer’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingsway Financial Services $59.95 million 0.88 -$5.89 million N/A N/A Conifer $96.00 million 0.22 -$7.82 million ($1.69) -1.31

Kingsway Financial Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Conifer.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Kingsway Financial Services and Conifer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingsway Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Conifer 0 1 0 0 2.00

Conifer has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 58.37%. Given Conifer’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Conifer is more favorable than Kingsway Financial Services.

Volatility & Risk

Kingsway Financial Services has a beta of -0.42, indicating that its stock price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conifer has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kingsway Financial Services and Conifer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingsway Financial Services N/A N/A N/A Conifer -12.72% -31.59% -5.53%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.7% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Conifer shares are held by institutional investors. 49.0% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.0% of Conifer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kingsway Financial Services beats Conifer on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft. The Extended Warranty segment markets and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies. The Leased Real Estate segment owns the Real Property, which is subject to a long-term triple net lease agreement. The company offers its products and services to credit unions, consumers, and businesses through a network of independent agencies. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services. The company also offers specialty homeowners insurance products, such as dwelling insurance tailored for owners of lower valued homes in Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, and Texas; and wind-exposed catastrophe coverage comprising hurricane and wind coverage to under-served homeowners in Hawaii, Texas, and Florida. It markets and sells its insurance products through a network of approximately 7,000 independent agents in 50 states in the United States. Conifer Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.