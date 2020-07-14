Head-To-Head Comparison: Security Federal Co. (SC) (OTCMKTS:SFDL) vs. First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC)

Security Federal Co. (SC) (OTCMKTS:SFDL) and First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Security Federal Co. (SC) and First National’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security Federal Co. (SC) $46.03 million 1.68 $7.79 million N/A N/A First National $40.29 million 1.71 $10.14 million N/A N/A

First National has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Security Federal Co. (SC).

Dividends

Security Federal Co. (SC) pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. First National pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%.

Profitability

This table compares Security Federal Co. (SC) and First National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security Federal Co. (SC) 14.50% 7.33% 0.68% First National 25.15% 16.11% 1.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Security Federal Co. (SC) and First National, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security Federal Co. (SC) 0 0 0 0 N/A First National 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.2% of First National shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.8% of Security Federal Co. (SC) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of First National shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Security Federal Co. (SC) has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First National beats Security Federal Co. (SC) on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Security Federal Co. (SC)

Security Federal Corporation operates as the holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, various money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates, negotiated rate jumbo certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also originates commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans, as well as mortgage loans to buy or refinance one-to-four family residential real estate; and construction loans on single-family residences, multi-family dwellings and projects, and commercial real estate. In addition, it provides loans for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions and commercial projects. Further, the company offers trust, financial planning, and financial management services; and operates an insurance agency that offers auto, business, life, health, and home insurance products, as well as provides insurance premium financing services. It operates 16 full service branch offices in Aiken, Ballentine, Clearwater, Columbia, Graniteville, Langley, Lexington, North Augusta, Ridge Spring, Wagener, and West Columbia, South Carolina, as well as in Evans, Georgia. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Aiken, South Carolina.

About First National

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, certificates of deposit, and cash management accounts, as well as treasury management solutions. Its loan products comprise construction loans, including residential, land acquisition, and development loans; 1-4 family residential real estate loans; and commercial real estate loans that are secured by various types of commercial real estate, including multi-family residential buildings, office and retail buildings, hotels, industrial buildings, and religious facilities. The company's loan products also include commercial and industrial loans that are secured by business assets, such as accounts receivable, equipment, and inventory; home equity loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as lines of credit, automobile loans, deposit account loans, and installment and demand loans. In addition, it provides wealth management services, including estate planning, investment management of assets, trustee under an agreement, trustee under a will, and estate settlement. Further, the company offers title insurance and investment services; and holds other real estate owned and office sites. Additionally, it provides Internet banking, mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and other traditional banking services. The company operates through 15 bank branch offices, a loan production office, and a customer service center, as well as a network of ATMs. First National Corporation was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Strasburg, Virginia.

