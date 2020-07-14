Head to Head Comparison: Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) versus COSTAMARE INC/SH (NASDAQ:CMRE)

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) and COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Castor Maritime and COSTAMARE INC/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castor Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A COSTAMARE INC/SH 1 0 0 0 1.00

COSTAMARE INC/SH has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 58.56%. Given COSTAMARE INC/SH’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe COSTAMARE INC/SH is more favorable than Castor Maritime.

Profitability

This table compares Castor Maritime and COSTAMARE INC/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castor Maritime N/A N/A N/A COSTAMARE INC/SH 27.42% 11.36% 5.21%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.4% of Castor Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of COSTAMARE INC/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Castor Maritime has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COSTAMARE INC/SH has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Castor Maritime and COSTAMARE INC/SH’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castor Maritime $5.97 million 0.10 $1.09 million N/A N/A COSTAMARE INC/SH $478.11 million 1.18 $99.00 million $0.91 5.20

COSTAMARE INC/SH has higher revenue and earnings than Castor Maritime.

Summary

COSTAMARE INC/SH beats Castor Maritime on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Castor Maritime Company Profile

Castor Maritime Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton. Castor Maritime Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

COSTAMARE INC/SH Company Profile

Costamare Inc. owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

