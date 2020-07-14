Head-To-Head Analysis: Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) & First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) and Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.7% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Outfront Media shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Outfront Media shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

First Industrial Realty Trust has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outfront Media has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Industrial Realty Trust and Outfront Media’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Industrial Realty Trust $425.98 million 11.34 $238.77 million $1.74 21.83 Outfront Media $1.78 billion 1.09 $140.10 million $2.33 5.78

First Industrial Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Outfront Media. Outfront Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Industrial Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Industrial Realty Trust and Outfront Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Industrial Realty Trust 59.20% 14.63% 7.40% Outfront Media 7.80% 12.61% 2.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for First Industrial Realty Trust and Outfront Media, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Industrial Realty Trust 0 2 3 0 2.60 Outfront Media 0 2 4 0 2.67

First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $33.90, indicating a potential downside of 10.77%. Outfront Media has a consensus target price of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 38.68%. Given Outfront Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Outfront Media is more favorable than First Industrial Realty Trust.

Dividends

First Industrial Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Outfront Media pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. First Industrial Realty Trust pays out 57.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Outfront Media pays out 65.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Industrial Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

First Industrial Realty Trust beats Outfront Media on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types. In total, we own and have under development approximately 67.1 million square feet of industrial space as of March 31, 2019.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

