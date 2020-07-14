HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $54.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HDFC BANK’s mission is to be a World Class Indian Bank. The Bank’s aim is to build a sound customer franchise across distinct businesses so as to be the preferred provider of banking services in the niche segments that the bank operates in and to achieve healthy growth in profitability, consistent with the bank’s risk appetite. The bank aims to ensure the highest level of ethical standards, professional integrity and regulatory compliance. HDFC Bank’s business philosophy is based on four core values: Operational Excellence, Customer Focus, Product Leadership and People. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of HDFC Bank from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $47.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82. HDFC Bank has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $65.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.34.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 15.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

