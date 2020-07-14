HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

ASM opened at $0.81 on Monday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $0.89.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 410.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119,000 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 107,831 shares during the last quarter.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and 4 leased mineral claims comprising Avino mine area property comprising 4 concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and 1 leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property comprises 9 exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising 4 exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and 1 exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties comprising 3 leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.