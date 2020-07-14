HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abeona Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.70.

ABEO opened at $2.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2.76. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $5.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.27). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 417,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 104.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 10,088 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

