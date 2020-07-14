HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abeona Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.70.
ABEO opened at $2.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2.76. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $5.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 417,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 104.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 10,088 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Abeona Therapeutics
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
