Hays (LON:HAS) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Hays (LON:HAS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hays from GBX 130 ($1.60) to GBX 147 ($1.81) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hays in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.85) target price on shares of Hays in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Hays from GBX 90 ($1.11) to GBX 115 ($1.42) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Hays from GBX 105 ($1.29) to GBX 92 ($1.13) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 139.40 ($1.72).

Shares of LON HAS opened at GBX 124.20 ($1.53) on Monday. Hays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85.25 ($1.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 186 ($2.29). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 119.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 132.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.83, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

