Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) a €48.00 Price Target

Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) received a €48.00 ($53.93) target price from stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($56.18) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($61.80) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($39.33) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($53.93) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €51.00 ($57.30) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Dialog Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €45.56 ($51.19).

Get Dialog Semiconductor alerts:

DLG opened at €42.38 ($47.62) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is €35.18. Dialog Semiconductor has a 52 week low of €17.12 ($19.24) and a 52 week high of €48.38 ($54.36). The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.