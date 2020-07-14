Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Given “Hold” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $130.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Hasbro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Hasbro in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.39.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $73.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $126.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.12 and a 200-day moving average of $80.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 8.33%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

