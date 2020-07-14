Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Given New GBX 1,470 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,550 ($19.07) to GBX 1,470 ($18.09) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,705 ($20.98) to GBX 1,830 ($22.52) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,607.82 ($19.79).

Shares of HL opened at GBX 1,606 ($19.76) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion and a PE ratio of 29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of GBX 1,147 ($14.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,186 ($26.90). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,663.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,625.34.

In other news, insider Christopher Hill sold 4,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,640 ($20.18), for a total value of £70,405.20 ($86,641.89).

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

