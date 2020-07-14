Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 171 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 159,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 2.0% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $58,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,207,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,832,471,000 after acquiring an additional 252,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,402,397,000 after acquiring an additional 127,006 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,390,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $810,401,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,375,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $805,018,000 after buying an additional 144,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,119,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,278,000 after buying an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.44.

NYSE LMT traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $351.91. The stock had a trading volume of 12,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $376.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $384.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

