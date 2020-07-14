Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $12,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,558,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,012,000 after purchasing an additional 271,150 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,262,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,527,000 after purchasing an additional 112,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,152,000 after purchasing an additional 312,165 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1,144.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,235,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,599,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,817,000 after purchasing an additional 90,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.68.

Shares of CHKP stock traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $115.71. 9,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,038. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $122.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.43.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $486.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

