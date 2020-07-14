Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Holdings in Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 927,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Sol Gel Technologies were worth $8,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLGL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Sol Gel Technologies by 20.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Sol Gel Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sol Gel Technologies by 318.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,265 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Sol Gel Technologies by 18.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sol Gel Technologies by 32.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SLGL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Sol Gel Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.05.

NASDAQ:SLGL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.06. 1,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,189. The company has a quick ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.63. Sol Gel Technologies Ltd has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $166.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.62.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. Sol Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 129.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sol Gel Technologies Ltd will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sol Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

