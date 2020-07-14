Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 810 Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 102.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,597 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Shopify by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP traded down $56.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $912.66. The stock had a trading volume of 47,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. Shopify Inc has a 1 year low of $282.08 and a 1 year high of $1,074.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $860.59 and a 200 day moving average of $591.42. The company has a market cap of $121.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -835.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Shopify from $350.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Shopify from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Shopify from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $733.00 to $843.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $625.00 price objective (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $700.75.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.