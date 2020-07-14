Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New $825,000 Investment in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 2.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 6.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Zscaler by 1.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Zscaler by 1.7% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Zscaler by 2.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $132,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 11,609 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $830,856.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,830 shares in the company, valued at $12,870,433.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 346,715 shares of company stock worth $34,948,735 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZS traded down $3.32 on Tuesday, hitting $116.59. The stock had a trading volume of 41,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,945. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.17. Zscaler Inc has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $129.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.18 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZS. Citigroup upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zscaler from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Zscaler from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.62.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

