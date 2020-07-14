Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,631 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 11,711 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 23,749 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,852,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 63,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $6,067,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,445,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,210 shares of company stock worth $13,893,200 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABT traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $92.58. 840,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,953,449. The firm has a market cap of $164.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.97. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABT. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.13.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.