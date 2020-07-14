Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2,950.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.8% in the second quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 28,158 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 10.5% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of FedEx by 6.6% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 9,613 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $156.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,541. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.79. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $178.50. The firm has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.58.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Argus upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. BofA Securities upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.08.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $3,383,744.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,714,875.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $18,333,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,800 shares of company stock valued at $23,361,558 in the last ninety days. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

