Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) by 1,436,225.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,906 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,898 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Gilat Satellite Networks worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 119.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

GILT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Gilat Satellite Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered Gilat Satellite Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.

Gilat Satellite Networks stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.95. 623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.96. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 8.82%.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel, Latin America, Asia, the Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, Europe, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

