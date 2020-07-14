Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $902,000 Stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 348,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,710,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total transaction of $12,398,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $914,305.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,119.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.13. The company had a trading volume of 50,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,835,545. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The stock has a market cap of $84.57 billion, a PE ratio of 260.54, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.60.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.17.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

