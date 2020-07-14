Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $804,000 Stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 10.4% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 168.6% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $8,626,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 59.8% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.00. 87,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,869,689. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total value of $2,179,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,990,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $398,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at $893,870.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 407,996 shares of company stock worth $42,532,359. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FISV shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

