Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $55.76 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,098 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.9% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $55,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Adobe by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $375.00 target price (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total transaction of $201,204.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,863.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total transaction of $1,741,300.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 54,874 shares in the company, valued at $19,110,419.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,222 shares of company stock worth $12,455,378 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $21.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $421.00. The stock had a trading volume of 79,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,528. The firm has a market cap of $212.24 billion, a PE ratio of 55.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $470.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

