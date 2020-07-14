Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $25.27 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 143,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $25,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,742 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 405.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 154,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $22,618,000 after buying an additional 124,287 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 32,815 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. 67.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 50,797 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total value of $9,726,609.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total value of $306,891.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,926,776.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,388 shares of company stock valued at $13,616,926. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NSC traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $175.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,082. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $219.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.68 and its 200 day moving average is $178.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $189.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.24.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

