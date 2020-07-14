Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $22.17 Million Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,860 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 0.17% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $22,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 24,373 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 18,376 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $616,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 12,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.49.

IFF traded up $2.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.19. 129,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,947. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.05. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a twelve month low of $92.14 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

