Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $11.82 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $11,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 17.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 54 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 1.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Booking by 1.0% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $1,870.00 to $1,790.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $1,535.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,610.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,712.81.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $30.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,656.68. 3,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,275. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,664.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,664.94. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,094.00. The company has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). Booking had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 78.22%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

