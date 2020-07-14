Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $11.15 Million Holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 398,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 311,179 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $11,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

NASDAQ:SPNS traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,933. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.22. Sapiens International Co. has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.07 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 8.22%. Research analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

