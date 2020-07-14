Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $10.73 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,301 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $10,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 85,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACWI traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,568,035. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.56. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $53.31 and a 52 week high of $81.75.

