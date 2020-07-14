Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $1.24 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 875 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,293,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $14.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,497.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,015. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,442.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,362.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1,032.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,576.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,555.61.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

