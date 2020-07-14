Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $1.11 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,429,501,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 14.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after buying an additional 6,394,036 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 36.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,704,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,619,569,000 after buying an additional 4,236,566 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1,141.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $642,580,000 after buying an additional 3,542,165 shares during the period. Finally, Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $521,859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $201,517.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total value of $2,950,926.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,173 shares of company stock worth $14,992,413 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.83.

Shares of FB stock traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $235.33. 7,784,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,515,072. The firm has a market cap of $680.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $250.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.07.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.