Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,033 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raub Brock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,030,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $7.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $394.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,896,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,680,775. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $147.39 and a 1-year high of $431.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.47, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.29.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub upgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.95.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total value of $393,437.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at $24,834,748.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 53 shares of company stock worth $15,322 and sold 250,738 shares worth $93,670,532. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

