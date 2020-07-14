Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,924 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.84. 539,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,469,296. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $197.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.