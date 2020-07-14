Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,218,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,391 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 1.14% of Tower Semiconductor worth $23,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 77.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 108.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,084. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.42. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $25.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $300.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 6.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSEM shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised Tower Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.