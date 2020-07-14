Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,636,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DHR traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $182.15. 250,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,252,110. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $187.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.41. The stock has a market cap of $126.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $6,084,785.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,347.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rainer Blair sold 3,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.96, for a total transaction of $552,646.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,045.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.25.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

