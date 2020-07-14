Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 4,729 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,200,247,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Paypal by 154.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872,484 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Paypal by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,791 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 65.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $670,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Paypal by 628.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,090,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Paypal stock traded down $6.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,823,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.44 billion, a PE ratio of 108.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.19. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $183.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.06.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,011,854.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Paypal from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Paypal from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Paypal from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.68.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

