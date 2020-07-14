Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 1,285 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,151 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Nike were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in Nike by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nike by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in Nike by 0.7% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 18,139 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nike by 0.9% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,062 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its position in Nike by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Nike from $80.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.01.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.08. The stock had a trading volume of 64,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,413,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.00 billion, a PE ratio of 60.82, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Nike’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $5,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,000 shares of company stock worth $23,228,100. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.