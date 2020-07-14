Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 75,675 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 0.29% of Cyberark Software worth $10,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Cyberark Software by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 1,413.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,572,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

CYBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Cyberark Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cyberark Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Cyberark Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cyberark Software from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Cyberark Software from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.52.

NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.41 and a 200-day moving average of $107.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 52-week low of $69.50 and a 52-week high of $148.74.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $106.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.69 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

