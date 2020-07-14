Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 74 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total value of $86,091.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,520.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 242 shares of company stock valued at $342,902. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $20.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,490.50. The company had a trading volume of 23,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,490. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,440.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1,363.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,052.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,577.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

