Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 62,032 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,032 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $26,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,195,754,000 after buying an additional 8,187,609 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,078,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,050,836,000 after buying an additional 666,292 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after buying an additional 2,262,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,592,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,844,306,000 after purchasing an additional 175,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,908,541,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.09.

JPM traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,049,440. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $293.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.17 and its 200-day moving average is $109.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.02). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

