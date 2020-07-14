Hanesbrands Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 30,124 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 470% compared to the average volume of 5,284 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 45.4% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.5% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hanesbrands from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.05.

NYSE HBI traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.29. 12,239,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,060,243. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $17.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.54.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 50.63% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.