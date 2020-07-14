Hancock Whitney (HWC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $319.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.82. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $44.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th.

HWC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

