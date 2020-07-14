Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub raised Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $66.23 on Tuesday. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $76.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.05. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $76.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,882,000 after acquiring an additional 29,020 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 432,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 67.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 55,836 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 23.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 10,142 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

