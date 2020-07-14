GVC’s (GVC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GVC (LON:GVC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 960 ($11.81) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of GVC from GBX 1,170 ($14.40) to GBX 975 ($12.00) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of GVC from GBX 930 ($11.44) to GBX 1,040 ($12.80) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of GVC from GBX 1,040 ($12.80) to GBX 670 ($8.25) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of GVC from GBX 800 ($9.84) to GBX 850 ($10.46) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 978.46 ($12.04).

GVC stock opened at GBX 870.60 ($10.71) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 786.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 762.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion and a PE ratio of -32.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.82. GVC has a 52 week low of GBX 292.70 ($3.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 956.80 ($11.77).

In other news, insider Jette Nygaard-Andersen bought 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 795 ($9.78) per share, with a total value of £42,930 ($52,830.42).

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

